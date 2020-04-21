‘We are going to follow the data, not arbitrary dates’: Columbia City leaders react to some businesses reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On April 9, Columbia City Council allowed the city’s “Stay At Home” order to expire in the wake of Governor Henry McMaster’s “Home or Work” order. Mayor Steve Benjamin said it was an effort to provide consistency and clarity to citizens and law enforcement.
However, as Gov. McMaster moves to reopen businesses, Mayor Benjamin and the Columbia City Council said on Tuesday that they are watching the data closely and renewed restrictions for Columbia aren’t off the table if it’s necessary to keep residents healthy and safe.
Mayor Benjamin and councilmembers said they are surprised by the move to reopen some businesses. Mayor Benjamin said that he also wants to see businesses reopen, but he wants to see them reopen safely and permanently. He added that the city will act within their authority to keep people safe in Columbia if the data points to that being necessary.
“We’re going to do what every thoughtful policymaker ought to do. We are going to follow the data, not arbitrary dates,” Mayor Benjamin said.
Mayor Benjamin said that he was surprised by Governor McMaster’s decision because federal officials have recommended that states have a 14-day continuous decline in the number of cases before reopening the economy and that South Carolina isn’t there yet.
“These are the guidelines laid out by the Trump administration, by the federal government,” Mayor Benjamin said.
At-large Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall echoed the concern.
“The ‘Stay at Home’ [order] is working and we are at or near the peak of the infection for South Carolina and I think it’s a little premature to be removing some of those restrictions,” Duvall said.
Monday, Governor McMaster said reopening some businesses is a cautious step and he is closely monitoring the data but that South Carolinians have been using common sense and that’s why the process of reopening is possible.
Mayor Benjamin said the most important thing to Columbia leaders is making sure businesses are able to successfully and safely reopen.
“Helping businesses get access to adequate testing and businesses making some type of a commitment that we are going to do all the things in additions to social distancing,” Mayor Benjamin said.
Mayor Benjamin said he would like to see businesses checking employees’ temperatures each day before work and investing in personal protective equipment to keep employees and customers safe.
“If you are going to reopen the economy, you have to do it like a faucet. Slowly. Thoughtfully. And if you see a spike, you have to be willing to close it again very quickly,” Mayor Benjamin said.
Mayor Benjamin said the city will be following the data closely over the few weeks and, if the faucet needs to be turned off, the city would act within its authority to do so.
“I hope as the governor moves forward he is driven by data. I hope he does not tie local hands on our ability to respond to the needs of our citizens,” Mayor Benjamin said. “I don’t work for the governor I work for the people of Columbia. It’s my job to keep them healthy and safe.”
The curfew, which runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., is still in effect. Mayor Benjamin said they plan to keep that in effect for the foreseeable future. He said that it’s helped cut down on crime and help with social distancing, but that they are watching the data closely, and the curfew will be removed when its safe to do so
In the meeting Tuesday, Columbia City Council reviewed the Small Business Stabilization Fund. Mayor Steve Benjamin said they’ve already distributed over $1 million to 200 businesses in the Columbia area to help cover expenses.
