Some S.C. retail businesses open their doors for the first time in more than two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many retail businesses across South Carolina are reopening their doors for the first time in two weeks. This comes as Governor Henry McMaster announced a new executive order Monday allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen with some restrictions.
"I've had a huge brick lifted off my shoulders this morning," explained Toni Jumper who owns Fleet Feet in Irmo. Her store has modified its procedures to reduce contact with customers, but she says reopening is the first sign of hope since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Palmetto State in early March.
Jumper was forced to close Fleet Feet on April 5th after Governor Henry McMaster ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Jumper had to furlough most of her staff. “It’s been a little scary. It’s a little shy of nightmarish," she explained. Tuesday morning, Jumper was able to get some of her staff back to work part-time. “They’re very excited," said Jumper.
To protect both customers and staff, Fleet Feet is only allowing three customers inside the store at a time. “If we can limit the amount of people coming in, we know what’s been touch and what needs to be sanitized," Jumper explained.
Whit-Ash Furnishings in Columbia's Vista is also reopening its doors to customers. The furniture store was forced to close for two weeks at the end of March after Columbia City Council announced its stay at home order. But Whit-Ash was granted an exception by the governor when he issued non-essential businesses to close on April 5th.
Owner Whitney Black says he was able to keep all of his staff working on deliveries and inventory, but Tuesday was their first real day open to customers in nearly a month. "I'm excited, very excited," Black explained. Whit-Ash is also ramping up sanitation for customers. “We provide masks and hand sanitizer. We’re going to make it as clean as you can possibly get it," said Black.
Both business owners say they know some people are worried that they could be reopening too soon, but they want people to understand they are putting customers’ safety first, while also trying to financially recover from this pandemic. “Your local business is your community. Your local business is keeping money in your community. Your local business is creating local jobs, so do anything you can to support your small, locally-owned businesses," said Jumper.
The governor’s order restricts businesses to no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% occupancy, whichever would lead to fewer customers.
