Social Security beneficiaries, others who don’t normally file tax returns, face stimulus check deadline

(Gray News) – People who don’t normally file a tax return, but receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement, Supplemental Security Income or Veterans Affairs benefits are facing a Wednesday deadline.
Anyone who gets those benefits and wants to use the non-filers tool on the IRS website to add dependent children under age 17 must submit by noon Eastern time, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The non-filers tool can be found on the IRS website.
If you’re qualified, but miss the deadline, you won’t get paid until next tax season, the agency says.
