SCHP: 1 dead following single vehicle collision on Hwy 34 in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 11:15 p.m. in Newberry County on April 20.
The collision involved a single vehicle on Highway 34 near the intersection of Highway 39.
A 2002 Ford four door sedan was traveling east on Highway 34 when it went off the road to the right and overturned in a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver died at the scene.
This story will be updated once more details become available.
