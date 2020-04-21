SCHP: 1 dead following single vehicle collision on Hwy 34 in Newberry County

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 21, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 8:39 AM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 11:15 p.m. in Newberry County on April 20.

The collision involved a single vehicle on Highway 34 near the intersection of Highway 39.

A 2002 Ford four door sedan was traveling east on Highway 34 when it went off the road to the right and overturned in a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene.

This story will be updated once more details become available.

