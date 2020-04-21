SCDNR: Select properties, facilities to remain closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has opted to keep several properties and facilities closed.
Among those closures, there are 13 piers at state lakes that will remain closed.
Capers Island, St. Helena Sound Heritage Preserve Islands, Fenwick Island, and Botany Bay beach access, Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, and Sassafras Mountain Observation Tower will also remain closed.
This decision was made in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
SCDNR will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and update any closures that have been announced.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.