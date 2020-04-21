Richland County Coroner identifies two women shot to death on S. Partridge Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the names of the two women who died after being involved in a shooting incident Monday night.
The incident occurred on the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle.
Sarah Mae Richbow, 76, was transported from the scene after being shot. Richland County EMS transported Sarah Mae to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where she died around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Kiara A. Richbow,28, was transported from the scene after being shot. Richland County EMS transported Kiara to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where she died around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.