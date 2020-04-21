RCSD seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after deadly shooting kills 2 women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two women who were were injured during a shooting on Monday night have now died, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. deputies were called to a home on the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle in reference to a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, they found two women who had been shot in the upper body.
Both women were transported from the scene to an area hospital. They were later pronounced dead from their injuries.
The identities of the women have not been released at this time.
Richland County deputies are now searching for 28-year-old Dontrell Rufus. He is wanted on two counts of murder. Officials said he is known to frequent the Sumter, Broad River Road, and Garners Ferry Road areas.
Rufus should be considered armed and dangerous, according to RCSD. If you see him, call 911.
You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.