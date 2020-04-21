RCSD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect under arrest after deadly shooting kills 2 women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two women has now been taken into custody, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said 28-year-old Dontrell Rufus was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies were called to the 400 block of Broad River Road regarding a suspicious person. Rufus was taken into custody without incident.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to a home on the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle in reference to a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, they found two women who had been shot in the upper body.
Both women were transported from the scene to an area hospital. They were later pronounced dead from their injuries.
The identities of the women have not been released at this time.
Rufus now faces two counts of murder.
