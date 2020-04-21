PUPDATE: The PAALS pups are nearly 5 months old and somehow cuter in quarantine

We’ve been following this group of PAALS pups since late November 2019 when the litter was born on Black Friday. Since then, we have been inside the foster home before their eyes were open, inside the vet visits for their puppy vaccines and there for the behavior testing to see who would stay and who would go to another service organization. The last time we got together in person was for a story on how their exposure training was going – starting at a local Publix. Clearly, right now, our filming in person is hold. But the pups do not have any time to waste in their quest to become service dogs.