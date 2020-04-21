Palmetto Pride suggests picking up littered gloves, masks and more for Earth Day 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While many people have been following CDC recommendations for wearing masks and practicing social distancing, for some, solving one health problem has created an environmental one.
Leaders from Palmetto Pride say they're seeing an increase in littered disposable gloves and masks.
"If we've had to go out to the store, we see them in parking lots," said Mallory Coffey from Palmetto Pride. "We see them on the side of the road, and it's very ironic because you're wearing them to protect yourselves, but then you're throwing them on the ground."
Coffey says, with more people using disposable masks and gloves, the more litterbugs we have who aren't do their part.
"Just dispose of them properly," Coffey said. "Put them in the trashcan."
Sounds simple enough!
And if you want to make an even greater environmental impact, you might want to participate in Earth Day 2020, which is tomorrow.
"We have tons of information for things that you can do," Coffey said. "Of course, with social distancing, if you want to do a litter pickup, just stay with your family. Continue to practice safe habits. Definitely grab your bags, get out into the community."
For more ideas from Palmetto Pride, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.