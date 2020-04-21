2nd inmate at Kirkland Institution tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center is now on quarantine lockdown after a second inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.
South Carolina Department of Corrections has notified county detention centers that it will not be accepting new male inmates for at least two weeks while inmates and staff at Kirkland are being monitored.
There will be no movement in or out of the institution during this time except for critical staff.
New female inmates are still being received at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.
SCDC remains diligent in its efforts to protect inmates and staff. Future updates about COVID19 will be posted here.
