Midlands woman celebrates 100th birthday

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday, Ms. Odette Baird turns 100 years old.
She is known as one of the most delightful and enduring souls of the Hollywood community in Sakura, S.C.
Family and friends say her colorful life has triumphed through the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and now the coronavirus.
She is an incredible woman of faith, a mom, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and she still lives in the rustic stone home she and her devoted late husband, David, built themselves on their farm in Saluda County.
Together, they grew chickens and produced okra that was so good, one buyer would meet them when they drove to the State Farmers’ Market and buy the whole truckload before they even got to the market.
Ms. Odette needs almost no medications and is remarkably healthy. Until recently, she drove her own truck to church and drove her own John Deere riding lawnmower and cut her large lawn. She also was a master seamstress in her earlier life.
Ms. Odette loves everyone and she is loved by everyone who knows her.
