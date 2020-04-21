LIST: A look at which beaches are now open to the public following Gov. McMaster’s executive order

By Emery Glover | April 21, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 1:18 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Governor Henry McMaster issuing an executive order on Monday that allows local leaders to decide whether public access to beaches will be reopened, WIS gathered a list of those beaches where residents are allowed.

Some local leaders have decided to open the public accesses, but others have opted to keep the beaches closed as a precaution during the public health crisis.

Here’s a look at the status of the beaches across the state.

  • Edisto Beach - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
  • Folly Beach - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
  • Hilton Head - Public beaches will remain closed, private beaches are open
  • Isle of Palms - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
  • Myrtle Beach - Awaiting a decision
  • North Myrtle Beach - Public beaches reopened
  • Pawleys Island - Public beaches to remain closed
  • Sullivan’s Island - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
  • Surfside Beach - Awaiting a decision

Access to the beaches was initially closed by Gov. McMaster to slow the spread of COVID-19.

