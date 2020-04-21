LIST: A look at which beaches are now open to the public following Gov. McMaster’s executive order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Governor Henry McMaster issuing an executive order on Monday that allows local leaders to decide whether public access to beaches will be reopened, WIS gathered a list of those beaches where residents are allowed.
Some local leaders have decided to open the public accesses, but others have opted to keep the beaches closed as a precaution during the public health crisis.
Here’s a look at the status of the beaches across the state.
- Edisto Beach - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
- Folly Beach - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
- Hilton Head - Public beaches will remain closed, private beaches are open
- Isle of Palms - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
- Myrtle Beach - Awaiting a decision
- North Myrtle Beach - Public beaches reopened
- Pawleys Island - Public beaches to remain closed
- Sullivan’s Island - Beach access restricted to nonresidents
- Surfside Beach - Awaiting a decision
Access to the beaches was initially closed by Gov. McMaster to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.