Graphic Packaging: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $12.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.
The packaging company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.
Graphic Packaging shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 2% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPK