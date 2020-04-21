FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Heavy rain and strong storms are likely Thursday

Any storms that develop Thursday could produce strong, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. Some flooding is also possible. In fact, some areas could see between one and two inches of rain. We'll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will blow in from the SE/SW between 15-20 mph, with higher gusts from any storms that may develop.