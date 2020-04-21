FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Heavy rain and strong storms are likely Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay weather aware Thursday! We’re tracking possible strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s.
· Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few strong storms. Some storms could be severe. Rain chances are around 90%.
· Any storms that develop Thursday could produce damaging wind gusts or isolated tornadoes.
· A few showers may linger into early Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· More showers and possible storms are in your forecast for Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly as overnight low temperatures drop into the upper 40s.
Also, the Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks tonight into early Wednesday morning. The best time to view this shower is before dawn Wednesday. Experts say we could see between 10 and 20 meteors per hour in all parts of the sky. But make sure you bundle up! It will be chilly.
Going through the day on Wednesday, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Then, heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day!
We are tracking our next chance of rain and storms for your Thursday. This time, a cold front will move in from the west through Thursday, spreading areas of heavy rain over the Midlands. We could also see a few strong to severe thunderstorms that day. We've had to take rain chances up to 90%.
Any storms that develop Thursday could produce strong, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. Some flooding is also possible. In fact, some areas could see between one and two inches of rain. We'll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will blow in from the SE/SW between 15-20 mph, with higher gusts from any storms that may develop.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday with a few early showers. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies.
A few showers and storms are also possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies. Chilly. Lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Heavy Rain, A Few Strong Storms (90%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.