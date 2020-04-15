First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Spring Weather Now...Storms Return Thursday

Wonderful Spring Temperatures The Next Few Days
First Alert Day Thursday For Possible Strong Storms
High pressure will give us some super Spring days today through Wednesday! Sunshine and warm temperatures. With Highs in the 70s.
First Alert Thursday
A storm system quickly develops to our West will be here by Thursday. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with some storms strong to severe. This is something we’ll have to watch closely over the next few days.
Weather Highlights:
- Super Spring weather the next few days with sunshine and warm temperatures
- Storms arrive by Thursday with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, warm & breezy. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Clear and cool. Highs lower 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and Nice! Highs lower 70s
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 80
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.