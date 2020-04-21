DHEC: 46 nursing homes, assisted living facilities with associated COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a list of nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and residential care facilities that have been associated with COVID-19.
The list shows a total of 46 facilities that have an associated confirmed case of COVID-19 along with the number of positive cases for either residents and/or staff at that facility. Of those facilities, 13 are located in the Midlands. Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia was listed with 29 confirmed cases. That’s the second-highest mark among facilities in the state.
In all, a total of 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in these facilities.
According to DHEC, this data has been collected since April 3 and is current as of April 21.
Previously, a lawsuit was filed against DHEC to release the names of facilities that had associated cases of COVID-19.
You can see the full list below:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.