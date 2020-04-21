Another House of Raeford community chicken sale expected to draw long lines, 300K pounds of chicken available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A company known for its local chicken production is serving the community in a different way, recently, in response to changes in business brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
In early April, House of Raeford Farms began hosting community chicken sales and they’re already gaining a reputation for drawing long lines of vehicles waiting to be served fresh chicken.
Tuesday, April 21 at 9 a.m., they’ll be at the South Carolina State Farmers Market for what’s essentially a fresh chicken drive-thru for families wanting to buy in bulk.
House of Raeford Farms is a poultry supplier with plants in South Carolina, North Carolina and Louisiana. The community chicken sales grew out of the company’s non-profit initiative, Faithful Love Offering for Christ’s Kingdom or FLOCK.
They’re looking to fill a need in the community, and improve their business model now that restaurant sales are slowing. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, about 90% of their chicken was being used in restaurants. Now, they’ve had to “reinvent the wheel,” hosting community chicken sales where people can purchase 40-pound boxes of fresh chicken tenders, thighs or drumsticks.
Tuesday, they’ll also have fresh party wings.
They’re also servicing more grocery stores than they have in the past, at the same time that there are concerns over a possible meat shortage nationwide, with several meat plants having to shut down because of the coronavirus.
Chuck Underhill is the FLOCK director with House of Raeford Farms.
He says, “We were going to the grocery stores and even our team members were not being able to find chicken for their families, and what we realized is – rapidly – there were thousands of people just like us in our community that were wanting to have a little bit more security when it comes to protein. They were wanting to fill their freezers, because this is a good time for that, and they’re eating at home all the time.”
For their first Midlands event, they came prepared with about 80,000 pounds of fresh chicken. They doubled that amount the next time and still ran out. Tuesday, they’ll have more than 300,000 pounds available, and will operate out the State Farmers Market for the first time.
They’re hoping this will improve the process and wait times.
“We’ve moved it to the State Farmers Market, a better venue. Hopefully, we’ll be able to move people through quicker. We’ve got more people coming to help us be able to load cars and do it efficiently and or goal is that you wouldn’t stand in line for very long but that you would feel us making adjustments to help serve everybody that we possibly can. The goal is that anybody that comes to get in line would be able to be served,” said Underhill.
This is a cash only event, where customers can stay inside their vehicles to be served.
There is no limit on what each car can purchase. In fact, they encourage multiple families to place their orders through one car, to help the line move even faster.
You can also expect to see workers wearing gloves and masks.
