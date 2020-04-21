Another House of Raeford community chicken sale expected to draw long lines, 300K pounds of chicken available

“We’ve moved it to the State Farmers Market, a better venue. Hopefully, we’ll be able to move people through quicker. We’ve got more people coming to help us be able to load cars and do it efficiently and or goal is that you wouldn’t stand in line for very long but that you would feel us making adjustments to help serve everybody that we possibly can. The goal is that anybody that comes to get in line would be able to be served,” said Underhill.