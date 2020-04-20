Two ‘armed and dangerous’ men sought, one arrested in connection with Fairfield Co. shootings

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the two men are wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. Officials said the first shooting happened following an altercation around 8:15 p.m. on April 18 on the 200 block of Birch Street. Officials said 46-year-old Juan Williams was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second person was also shot but is expected to recover.