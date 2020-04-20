Two ‘armed and dangerous’ men sought, one arrested in connection with Fairfield Co. shootings

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Fairfield County are searching for 26-year-old Neil Smith and 35-year-old Rondell Trapp.
According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the two men are wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. Officials said the first shooting happened following an altercation around 8:15 p.m. on April 18 on the 200 block of Birch Street. Officials said 46-year-old Juan Williams was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second person was also shot but is expected to recover.
As deputies were on the scene of the first shooting, a second shooting happened following an altercation on the 100 block of Birch Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a Richland County hospital to receive medical attention.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies arrested Shawn Broom. The 25-year-old Broom was charged with attempted murder.
Smith and Trapp, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see either of these two suspects, you are urged to call 911 immediately.
Anyone who has information regarding either of these shootings is asked to contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
