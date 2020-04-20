S.C. scientist working on wide-scale COVID-19 screening system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The most common coronavirus test in South Carolina isn't comfortable, isn't widely available, and is constantly leaving medical experts scrambling for supplies.
Some scientists believe it's time to move away from the nasal PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing that most major hospitals and testing centers are using and to find an option that's more scalable.
“It’s the best one that we have, but it wasn’t designed for large-scale screening, it was designed for testing when you’re confirming your suspicions based on symptoms,” said University of South Carolina Molecular Biologist and Geneticist Phillip Buckhaults.
Buckhaults is working on a system to test thousands of people at a time and says the healthcare system needs to be able to shift from testing to screening. He said testing is used to confirm a suspected diagnosis, but screening allows scientists to identify people who have the virus and may not know it, or asymptomatic people.
“Many people can carry this virus and be infectious and have very few or no symptoms, especially young people,” Buckhaults said. He said recent studies have shown a high percentage of people have had the virus, but may never have known it. Therefore, healthcare professionals need to identify these people before they can further spread COVID-19.
"We can't have this situation where asymptomatic positive people are running around spreading it everywhere. We will never be able to open society then. We will always be chasing our tail," he said.
The plan Buckhaults and his colleagues are working on would allow them to test about 20,000 people at once.
He is working on rolling out a system like an at-home genetic testing kit. He imagines kits with tubes labeled in a way that makes it easy for a lab to test multiple samples at once and know which patient submitted which sample.
Buckhaults said the other key to reopening the economy is widely available antibody testing. This would be a blood test that could detect if someone's body has created antibodies that might make them immune to the coronavirus.
Widespread antibody tests would allow potentially-immune people to return to work and serve as an indicator of how close a community is to achieving herd immunity.
This is a form of protection from a virus that comes from a critical amount of people becoming immune to it. Therefore, people who aren't immune are being protected by those who are.
Recent studies have also shown, the plasma in the blood of people who've had COVID-19 can be used to help those who are sick from the virus.
“They are now a walking army of potential heroes who can save the people who are deathly ill,” he said.
And once we know there are enough of these heroes out the Buckhaults believes some of our most vulnerable people can safely leave their homes protected by herd immunity or the ability to more easily recover.
"The people for high risk of mortality would not have to hide under their blankets anymore because they would have all these people around them serving as a buffer or a protective cocoon.”
