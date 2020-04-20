S.C. restaurant owners make new safety procedures for eating out as they wait for the economy to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The next time customers step foot into a South Carolina restaurant things may be a little different.
Restaurant owners in the state are making plans as they wait for the economy to reopen but some questions still linger. Will their waiters be wearing masks? Will customers have their temperatures taken at the door? Or will waitlists be so long, that people are standing in lines around the block just to be seated?
“Owners and customers want a packed house and you want a party going on, but obviously we aren’t getting back to that,” Saluda’s owner Steve Cook said.
But, Cook believes restaurants are uniquely ready for these times.
He said in normal times restaurant staff knows there is always a risk customers can get sick if they aren’t careful. In fact, he thinks restaurants are safer than supermarkets or retailers.
“You’re really not touching people. You are with the people you’re eating dinner with and you interact with your server, but that's really it,” Cook said.
At the least, when his restaurant reopens Cook plans to follow all government guidelines and continue the precautions he had in place before the full shutdown. He will continue to use disposable menus, keep tables six feet apart, and make sure there is no congestion at the bar or the front door.
As an example of other plans in the work, he said he won’t be booking up his restaurant as he would normally.
“Inevitably…you go in [for a reservation] at 8 o’clock and not quite all tables are turned over. So now you have to wait at the bar, you maybe wait at the front door, and it’s causing a condensing of people. We aren’t going to do that. We are going to make sure we are more cautious about that kind of thing,” he said.
He said he also expects his clientele may change and isn’t sure elderly members of the community or people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 will still go to restaurants.
Other owners like Scott Middleton, who runs the Grand on Main and other businesses, are taking similar precautions. In addition to spacing out customers, Middleton worked with a private lab to test all his employees. And he is still testing anyone on his team if they experience symptoms or have an encounter with someone who has tested positive.
“What we’ve been able to do is when you walk into any of our restaurants you know all of those people have been tested,” he said. “Yes, they could have picked it up from somebody else. But since we’ve tested they’ve all been careful about social distancing,” Middleton added.
As added precautions, he also frequently sprays his businesses with an anti-viral spray and is purchasing monitors that he said will be able to check customers’ temperatures as they enter his restaurants.
Both owners said they are motivated by the idea of seeing customers again. Cook said take out keeps his staff working, but isn’t their passion. He said his team likes to create an experience they can't always bring to dine-out services.
“We just want to see some customers,” Cook said. “That’s the biggest thing for us. Even if they let us do 10 people a night. That’s not going to keep the lights on. But man it would feel good for my people to be doing what they are doing in a safe way.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.