RCSD investigating shooting that left two women injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday evening.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. deputies were called to a home on the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle in reference to a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, they found two women who had been shot in the upper body.
Both women were transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. New information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000
