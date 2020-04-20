Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Richland County, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A raccoon found in Chapin has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Officials said the raccoon was found near Captain Lowman Road and Johnson Marina Road. At this point, there are no known human exposures. However, two dogs were exposed on April 14, according to DHEC.
The raccoon was brought in for testing on April 15 and DHEC confirmed it had rabies on April 16.
If you believe you may have been possibly exposed to this raccoon, you are urged to wash the exposed body part with soap and water and seek medical attention.
Exposure to rabies includes a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from the infected animal.
If you, your family members, or your pets may have come into contact with this raccoon, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs office in Columbia at 803-896-0620 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
