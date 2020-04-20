Lawsuit filed against DHEC to reveal names of healthcare facilities where staff, residents tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit has been filed against the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requesting the agency to identify nursing homes and long-term care facilities where residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The lawsuit, which was filed by Frank Heindel, states that at least 39 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have residents or staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus. Heindel submitted a request to “identify the 39 nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, and community residential care facilities where at least one (1) COVID-19 case as identified as per DHEC’S COVID-19 website page on April 15, 2020.”
The suit said the agency refused to submit the information requested two days later. DHEC claimed an exemption, which “prohibits disclosure of information of a personal nature where the public disclosure thereof would constitute unreasonable invasion of personal privacy.”
According to the lawsuit, Heindel believes DHEC violated the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to identify these facilities.
You can read the full lawsuit below:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.