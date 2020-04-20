Lawsuit filed against DHEC to reveal names of healthcare facilities where staff, residents tested positive for COVID-19

The lawsuit, which was filed by Frank Heindel, states that at least 39 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have residents or staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus. Heindel submitted a request to “identify the 39 nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, and community residential care facilities where at least one (1) COVID-19 case as identified as per DHEC’S COVID-19 website page on April 15, 2020.”