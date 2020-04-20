How USC Aiken will honor nursing student lost to coronavirus

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of South Carolina Aiken will plant a tree in honor of a "stellar student" who lost his life to coronavirus.
Chancellor Sandra J. Jordan said nursing student Joshua Bush died Friday afternoon.
The chancellor said Bush was a student in the first semester of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. She said since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the region, Bush had cared for patients while working part-time in a local health care facility.
The chancellor said the school will plant a tree in Bush’s memory during a campuswide service in front of the School of Nursing. Details on that will be released at a later time.
Here’s a statement USC Aiken sent to students:
It is with great sadness I must share the tragic news that Friday afternoon, Joshua Bush, one of our nursing students, passed away due to complications related to Covid-19.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, LaKita, their family, to our faculty and staff in the School of Nursing and all of our nursing students who knew him well, and our entire Pacer community.
As of this writing, the arrangements are still being finalized. As soon as we know more, we will share it.
He was a stellar student and a beloved classmate, always greeting people with a big smile.
This is a great loss to our Pacer family.
Please join me in a moment of silence to honor one of our Pacer Heroes who selflessly and compassionately answered the call of our community during this pandemic. As soon as we can, we plan to plant a tree in Joshua’s memory during a campus-wide service in front of the School of Nursing.
Sincerely,
Sandra J. Jordan
Chancellor
