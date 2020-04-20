First SCDC inmate tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 69-year-old inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
The inmate, according to officials, was tested on April 17 and the results were confirmed on Sunday. The man, who was tested at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, is serving a life sentence and lives in a single cell. Officials said the inmate works in an administrative capacity in the reception center. The unit where the inmate lives is now on quarantine as officials monitor the other 121 inmates who live there. Officials said the unit was also deep cleaned on Sunday.
SCDC is investigating to determine whether other inmates and staff members have been in contact with the man. Those inmates will also be quarantined for 14 days and staff members will be sent home to self-monitor for symptoms.
SCDC said 24 inmates have been tested and 22 results have returned negative. One test returned positive and another test is pending from an unrelated pre-operative screening.
Inmates have now been given two masks and are encouraged to wear them when they are in close contact with anyone else. The inmates’ living areas are cleaned every two hours and inmates have access to plenty of soap and water, officials said.
SCDC has limited entrance to the institutions to critical personnel only. Those who enter the facilities are screened for symptoms and have their temperatures taken.
