First SCDC inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The inmate, according to officials, was tested on April 17 and the results were confirmed on Sunday. The man, who was tested at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, is serving a life sentence and lives in a single cell. Officials said the inmate works in an administrative capacity in the reception center. The unit where the inmate lives is now on quarantine as officials monitor the other 121 inmates who live there. Officials said the unit was also deep cleaned on Sunday.