First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm temps, then more rain and storms for Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather ahead along with our next Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Tuesday will a warm, breezy day across the Midlands. Highs in the upper 70s.
· Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few storms. Rain chances are around 80%.
· A few more showers are possible this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Your Tuesday will be warm and breezy. Winds will blow in from the west around 15-25 mph, so hold on to your hats. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday will be sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day!
We are tracking our next chance of rain and storms for your Thursday. This time, a frontal system will move in from the west into Thursday, spreading areas of heavy rain over the Midlands. We could also see a few thunderstorms that day. We've had to take rain chances up to 80%.
At this time, the threat for severe weather is low, but that could change. So, for now, we're calling for a few storms. Some could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. We'll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by Friday with a few isolated showers. Saturday has a few showers in the forecast as well. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A few showers are also possible this Sunday. Rain chances are between 30 and 40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies. Cool. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain, A Few Storms (80%). Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
