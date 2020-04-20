First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms This Morning, Clearing By Afternoon

First Alert Day For Strong/Severe Storms
Sunshine Returns Tuesday
A strong Low pressure to our West with an attached cold front will move through the state today. We’ll see periods of rain and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, local flooding, damaging winds and isolated Tornadoes. The bigger Tornado threat are areas East of I-95 to the coast. Rain and storms will move out of the area by Noon giving us clearing skies.
Sunshine and nice temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday before our next storm system arrive Thursday into Friday.
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Local flooding possible
- Damaging Winds
- Small Hail
- Isolated Tornadoes
Timing Of Event
Today: Until Noon (12:00PM)
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Thunderstorms. Some will be severe with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and Isolated Tornadoes. Storms end by midday with clearing skies by afternoon. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 100%
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.