Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 opened in 4 rural Midlands communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four rural communities in the Midlands will be provided with drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by the Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center.
The drive-thru tests will be administered in Pelion, Hopkins, Little Mountain, and Winnsboro from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Thursday. . If an appointment is not made, you will not be tested.
Here are the locations:
Little Mountain Family Health Center
99 N. Mill Street
Little Mountain, SC 29075
Hopkins Family Practice
9023 Garners Ferry Road
Hopkins, SC 29061
Winnsboro Family Practice
1136 Kincaid Bridge Road, Suite A
Winnsboro, SC 29180
Pelion Family Practice
8065 Edmunds Highway
Pelion, SC 29123
Residents in these areas are asked to call 803-722-1822 for a screening. Again, you will not be tested without being screened first.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.