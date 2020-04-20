Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 opened in 4 rural Midlands communities

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 opened in 4 rural Midlands communities
COVID-19 in SC
By Emery Glover | April 20, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 1:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four rural communities in the Midlands will be provided with drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by the Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

The drive-thru tests will be administered in Pelion, Hopkins, Little Mountain, and Winnsboro from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Thursday. . If an appointment is not made, you will not be tested.

Here are the locations:

Little Mountain Family Health Center

99 N. Mill Street

Little Mountain, SC 29075

Hopkins Family Practice

9023 Garners Ferry Road

Hopkins, SC 29061

Winnsboro Family Practice

1136 Kincaid Bridge Road, Suite A

Winnsboro, SC 29180

Pelion Family Practice

8065 Edmunds Highway

Pelion, SC 29123

Residents in these areas are asked to call 803-722-1822 for a screening. Again, you will not be tested without being screened first.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.