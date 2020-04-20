COMET increases bus service as businesses reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As South Carolina continues to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority is increasing service for COMET bus routes effective Wednesday, May 20.
The COMET will now operate on a Saturday level of service, except on Sundays when routes will remain unchanged.
All public transportation will still be free during this time.
“We are taking a graduated approach to carefully resume services,” COMET Executive Director/CEO, John Andoh, said. “It is important that we continue to ensure safety and reliability to our riders and staff in providing the services of The COMET.”
During this time, passengers are still limited to 20 people on larger buses and four people on smaller shuttles, officials said.
All travel is one-way and people will have to exit at the end of each route.
Passengers are still asked to enter and exit the bus using the exit door in the back. Riders are “strongly encouraged” to wear face masks.
These details on routes and schedules come straight from The COMET:
- The COMET will operate a Saturday level of service daily on the following routes: 6, 11, 12, 21, 22, 31, 32, 42, 45, 47, 55, 57L,61, 75, 77, 83L, 84, 88, 91, 92X, 96L, The 101, The 301, The 401, The 501, The 701, The 801 and Soda Cap 1.
- Route 97, which serves Batesburg-Leesville, will resume service and run every Thursday from 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Enhancement details for routes 301, 401, & 701:
- Routes will run every 30 minutes during service hours.
- Enhancement details for routes 101, 501, & 801 (Routes will run every 60 minutes other than the times listed):
- Route 101: Every 30 minutes (6:15 a.m. – 9:28 a.m.; 4:15 p.m. – 6:38 p.m.)
- Route 501: Every 30 minutes (5:45 a.m. – 9:11 a.m.; 6:45 p.m. – 7:11 p.m.)
- Route 801: Every 30 minutes (5:18 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.; 3:48 p.m. – 8:25 p.m.)
- Riders near Routes 46, 62, or 74 must call to have pick-up service from their nearest bus stop via a ReFlex bus for transportation to the nearest bus stop in The COMET service area. This on-demand service will be available Monday-Saturday only. Calls must be made one hour in advance to (803) 255-7100, with reservations being accepted from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The ReFlex bus will pick up within 30 minutes of the requested trip.
- Routes Soda Cap 2, 3, Orbit 4, IWC Shuttle 7, 44X, 53X, 76, and 93X will remain suspended until further notice.
- Blue Bike will resume service on June 1, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.