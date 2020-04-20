COMET further modifies routes, schedule due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, officials with the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced further schedule changes to the COMET effective Monday, April 20.
The COMET will now operate on a Sunday level of service, but there will be on-demand service for areas not included on the Sunday routes.
All public transportation is free during this time.
“We want to make sure that we are effectively doing our part and taking people to essential destinations as stated in the governor’s guidelines for essential trips,” The COMET Executive Director/CEO, John Andoh, said.
See the route schedule at the bottom of this story. In addition to those routes, people can call for on-demand service in some areas.
These details are straight from The COMET:
- Riders near Routes 46, 47, 57L, 62, 74, 91 or 96L, must call to have pick-up service from their nearest bus stop via a ReFlex bus for transportation to the nearest bus stop in The COMET service area. This on-demand service will be available Monday-Saturday only. Calls must be made one hour in advance to (803) 255-7100, with reservations being accepted from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The ReFlex bus will pick up within 30 minutes of the requested trip.
- Routes Soda Cap 2, 3, Orbit 4, IWC Shuttle 7, 44X, 53X, 76, 93X and 97, as well as Blue Bike will remain suspended until further notice.
During this time, passengers are limited to 20 people on larger buses and four people on smaller shuttles, officials said.
All travel is one-way and people will have to exit at the end of each route.
Passengers are still asked to enter and exit the bus using the exit door in the back.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.