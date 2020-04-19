FIRST ALERT: Prepare for Severe Storms Today, Tonight and Tomorrow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
There is a very good chance of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes Sunday PM into Monday AM.
First Alert Weather Headlines
- Sunday is an ALERT DAY - Mainly for afternoon, evening and overnight storms
- Monday is an ALERT DAY - Mainly for the morning and early afternoon
- Heavy rain, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible.
- Clearing is expected Monday afternoon.
First Alert Summary
Sunday will start quiet and cool, light to moderate showers will arrive during the middle of the day. The number of showers and the intensity will increase as the afternoon continues. Make sure you DOWNLOAD the First Alert Weather App so you will be notified for any weather warnings in your location.
During the afternoon, storms will intensify as a cold front approaches the area from the west. The biggest threat is damaging wind, but there will be intense lightning, waves of heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware because the storms will approach and intensify very quickly.
After the rough weather passes by we’re expecting clearing Monday afternoon with highs in the 70s. Then get ready for some PERFECT weather Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and more sunshine.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Sunday: A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms moves in during the evening (90%). There is a risk for storms to be strong to severe with heavy rain, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes
First Alert Monday: Strong to severe storms for the morning but drying out for the afternoon with clearing skies. Highs in the 70s. Rain chances for morning (80%).
Tuesday: Looking great with sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid 70s
