Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say (Source: SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
April 19, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 11:54 AM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A 15-year-old is charged with attempted murder after police found a female with a gunshot wound inside an Upstate hotel, according to Deputy Chief Jeffrey Stone of the City of Clemson Police Department.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Clemson City Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Tiger Blvd. in Clemson. Officers found a female with a gunshot wound inside a room, where she was staying with the suspect, Stone said.

The teen suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect's identity has not been released.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

