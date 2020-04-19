A dream comes true for Columbia native Chevez Goodwin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new opportunity awaits Columbia native, Chevez Goodwin, on the West Coast.
"Without G-D, I probably would not have made it through," Goodwin said.
Goodwin transferred from Wofford to Southern California. He embraces his next college basketball chapter under the bright light of Los Angeles.
"I'm going to Southern California to play basketball," Goodwin exclaimed. "It sounds crazy, even saying it."
Goodwin opted to spend his final year of eligibility in the City of Angels. A destination far away from home. The former Hammond star decided late last month to become a Trojan, less than a week after he entered the transfer portal.
"One thing that coach [Andy] Enfield of USC told me... you got to play basketball at different places," Goodwin added. "When you want to be a professional athlete, you got to play for different teams. There's no team in South Carolina, so I can't stay here forever."
Goodwin’s first two collegiate stops were in the Palmetto State. He played one season at Charleston before transferring.
“It’s an incredible place,” Goodwin said about the College of Charleston. “The city. The people. It was a place I wish I could have stayed at longer.”
Basketball wise, Goodwin needed a different environment to thrive. His heart guided him to Wofford. After three seasons in Spartanburg, including a redshirt year to transfer, Goodwin transformed into a dominant and confident player.
"I proved I could play on this level with anybody," Goodwin stated. "I feel like a lot of people doubted me most of my career. Never let it mess with my mind."
This past season, the 6′9 forward finished first on the Terriers in blocks and rebounds, and second in scoring.
"I knew what I could do," Goodwin said. "I just had to go out there and show it."
A stellar campaign that opened the door to play for a Power Five program.
“I knew at the end of the day that I wanted to play in one of those conferences,” Goodwin added. “Prove I can play in that conference. This is my chance to do it. It’s a dream come true.”
It was a dream realized without ever visiting the USC campus in-person due to the Global Pandemic. Goodwin built a relationship with the Trojans basketball staff over the phone and virtually. Similar to how many of us stay connected with family, friends, and co-workers.
“[Coach Enfield] Painted a perfect picture for me, and I could see myself playing in a USC jersey,” Goodwin said with a smile.
Goodwin has signed with the Trojans, and he is ready to deliver at So. Cal next season. His mission is to win a championship and help the Trojans play in the Big Dance.
