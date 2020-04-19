Columbia small business awaits help from Paycheck Protection Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funding for the Paycheck Protection Program ran out last week.
On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNN he’s hopeful that congressional leaders will come to terms to provide more financial support for small businesses around the nation.
One company in Columbia is hopeful of receiving some of the additional funding from the program.
"I know that many small businesses will not survive this experience," said Chris LoPresti, General Manager of Andron Stainless Corporation in Columbia.
LoPresti filled out the paperwork for the local manufacturing small business, which is considered essential in South Carolina. The doors remain open at the facility to supply food, beverage, chemical, dairy, and pharma industries with fittings used in their process lines.
"We put in for the PPP loan due to the fact we have seen almost a 50% reduction in business," LoPresti added. "Much of the work we do goes into projects which have all stopped. Right now, we are only fulfilling maintenance needs."
"If companies are allowed to start their projects again soon, we will live through this, but if not, the money will get tight," continued LoPresti.
He received the bad news last Friday that funding for the Paycheck Protection Program ran out.
"We have kept all our employees in place and kept their hours at full time," LoPresti said. "We will not be able to maintain it much longer."
Lee Zurik, Gray Television’s Director of Investigations, recently reported that around five-percent of small businesses would receive funding from the original $349 billion allocated for the Paycheck Protection Program.
“The loan process itself was fairly complicated, and the rules kept changing,” LoPresti stated. “In the end, everything was submitted correctly, so I am not sure how we missed out on the [first round of] funding. I can also not imagine how difficult the process would be for even smaller mom and pop type businesses. We have 30 employees in total. Things need to start up soon, or it will get difficult for us and many others. These are good people who are working hard through this crisis.”
