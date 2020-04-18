SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with SLED are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.
Officials say a man as killed in a confrontation with Anderson County deputies.
SLED is conducting interviews with responding officers and gathering forensic evidence.
This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed at this time.
SLED will defer to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their officers.
This is the 2nd officer-involved in Anderson County and the 12th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. Four of those involved the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.