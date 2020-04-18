Shandon Baptist Church’s 'Curbside Collection’ supports families in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The COVID-19 pandemic has put hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians out of work, and many families in our area on hard times. One church in Columbia is trying to help provide relief for folks in our area by donating to some Midlands school districts.
"There are so many things that want to pull us a part, but this is a way to pull us together," said Nic Miner of Shandon Baptist Church. "When all this started going down, we reached out to the lead social workers at Richland One and Richland Two, and we just said 'Hey, how can we support you?' and they came back to us with a list of needs."
Now, the church is asking anyone who has the means or the resources to help get items on that list to drop them off for families in need at the church's Curbside Collection.
"You drive up, and we have a person in all the protective gear, the mask, the gloves," Miner said. "They roll a cart out to your car, and then they back off a little bit to maintain the space. Then, you just put your items on that cart. We take those items from there, and we disinfect them all before we hand them off to the next step. Then we actually deliver those items to Richland One and Richland Two, and we disperse those items as they see fit."
The church hosts the curbside pick up every Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they’re asking that anyone who can help, to do their part.
"The future is uncertain right now, and we're going to keep going as long as there's a need," Miner said. "To be able to tangibly help people around us is huge right now."
If you’re interested in dropping off donations, click here to see the list of requested items.
