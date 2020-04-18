Positive reports of COVID-19 reported at Smithfield Foods in Bladen Co.

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department confirmed positive reports of the coronavirus at the Smithfield Food plant in Tar Heel Saturday morning.
The press release from the department’s director, Dr. Teresa Duncan, said local, state, and national agencies are working closely to protect the health and safety of employees and to mitigate further spread of the virus.
“The health and well-being of the employees is our first priority,” said Duncan.
The release didn’t specify how many cases have been confirmed at the plant. While the county is confirming there are positive cases, the company is not. Saturday afternoon, a public relations representative for Smithfield said over email that they are not confirming any positive cases of COVID-19 at their facilities out of respect for their employees’ legal privacy.
Earlier this week, the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota closed after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company also announced plans to close facilities in Cudahy, Wisconsin and Martin City, Missouri for a time.
