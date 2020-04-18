30 Myrtle Beach employees in quarantine; some from Myrtle Beach Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach confirmed it has 30 staff members in quarantine.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the 30 employees are in quarantine as a precaution after they came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
He added that the employees are from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and another smaller department but couldn’t release any more personal information due to HIPPA regulations.
Kruea said that the police department’s operations are not being impacted by the quarantine.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock released a statement about some of her employees being quarantined. She said the employees will remain quarantined until it is safe for all employees, their families and the community for them to return to work.
She also said that the department is well-staffed and public safety will not be in jeopardy.
“I want you to know our priorities are the safety of our community and the safety of our officers and their families. Our planning for this emergency included the supplementation of manpower throughout our department in the event an exposure occurred, therefore, no services will be interrupted,” Prock said in a statement on Facebook.
Prock thanked the community for their continued support during these uncertain times.
