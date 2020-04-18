Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA PRISON
COVID-19 outbreak at North Carolina prison grows over 250
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Prison officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at a North Carolina state prison has spread to more than 250 inmates. State prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said during a media briefing that 259 inmates had tested positive as of Friday afternoon at Neuse Correctional Institution, a state prison in Goldsboro. He said none were hospitalized and that 98% of those testing positive were asymptomatic. All 700 inmates have been tested but some test results are pending. Newly positive inmates are being put into isolation, and the state is sending additional medical and security staff to the facility.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina governor: More COVID-19 test supplies needed
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded to President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy by stressing that the state needs the federal government’s help supplying medical professionals to ramp up COVID-19 testing. The state government also said Friday that it was tripling the staff handling unemployment claims as the state faces a crush of hundreds of thousands requests. Trump told governors Thursday that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen in the coming weeks in areas that have extensive testing and a decline in cases. Cooper, a Democrat, said Friday that states need more supplies from the federal government to expand testing enough to reopen their economies.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT BRAGG
Fort Bragg soldiers make masks to fight coronavirus pandemic
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — It’s become a competition for the soldiers of 647th Quartermaster Company to see who can crank out the most face masks during a shift to protect against the coronavirus. The parachute rigging unit is essential to Airborne operations at Fort Bragg. On any given day, their shed is filled with paratroopers in red ball caps, busy packing parachutes and readying supplies for jumps. While that work continues, soldiers across the room are laser focused on tiny pins and buzzing sewing machines. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, riggers are now making hundreds of cloth face masks per day to fight the virus for personnel around the sprawling Army base in North Carolina.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORKERS CITED
3 business workers cited for violating stay-at-home order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have cited three employees at local businesses for being in violating of a local coronavirus stay-at-home order. The Charlotte Observer reports workers at two smoke shops were issued citations early in the week, and an employee at the Michael's arts and crafts chain was cited last week. The county’s stay-at-home order permits only “essential” businesses to remain open. A lawyer for one of the smoke shops called the citation “arbitrary and capricious" and said he would work to have the citation dismissed. The owner of the other smoke shop said the county is unfairly punishing small businesses.
AP-NC-BABY RHINO-NAME
Zoo in North Carolina asks public's help to name baby rhino
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A zoo in North Carolina is asking the the public to help name a baby rhino. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro said in a statement Friday that the female rhino was born Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. The baby weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth. The zoo is asking the public to visit an online poll and rank four suggested names. They are: Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell), Etosha (ee-toe-sha), Jojo (joe-joe) and Kendi (ken-dee). Voting is open until 4 p.m. April 24. The poll can be accessed through the Zoo’s website at nczoo.org or through its social media pages like Facebook.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
Sales of chicken by processor causes traffic jam at one site
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sales of chicken products by a North Carolina-based processor directly to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a traffic jam at the State Farmers Market. News sources report buyers driving up to the House of Raeford sale on Thursday backed up Raleigh's Centennial Parkway and Lake Wheeler Road, which is the access to the farmers market from Interstate 40. State Department of Transportation personnel closed the Lake Wheeler Road exit off the interstate and detoured traffic around the area. House of Raeford is selling chicken in North Carolina and three other states. More sales are scheduled for Friday.
DEATH IN CUSTODY
Man dies 1 day after police confrontation in North Carolina
AVERY'S CREEK, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who was stunned by deputies and later given medicine to reverse drug overdoses has died in a hospital. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Matthew Maienza was pronounced dead on Thursday. The agency says deputies responding to a report of a naked man in a driveway in Avery’s Creek on Wednesday used their stun guns on Maienza during a physical struggle. It says he later became unresponsive while in custody, so a deputy gave him Narcan and performed CPR, but Maienza died a hospital.
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
North Carolina sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a suspect in a shooting has been shot and killed by a deputy after he fired at him and other deputies. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that as deputies responded to a call in Hubert that a man was destroying property at a home on Wednesday, they learned a 17-year-old had been shot at a neighboring house. The sheriff's office says deputies located 33-year-old Tony Michael Clements, who fired at the deputies before they returned fire. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and the deputy involved has been placed in administrative leave.