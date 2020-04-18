Gov. McMaster plans to reopen South Carolina beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is planning to announce to reopen public beaches around the state with assistance from law enforcement officials, according to a source with knowledge of the governor’s plans.
This comes after McMaster reopened boat ramps Friday for recreational use.
McMaster has said he’d like the economy to be “humming” by the end of June.
“The feeling is that the end is in sight,” McMaster said in a news conference Thursday. "The mission is going as well as can be expected but still a lot of work to do. We cannot let up, but the end is in sight and we are making progress.”
