Woman opens mail to find medical bills ‘paid in full’ by strangers

“Right now is the biggest time the biggest opportunity as the church just to rise up and be what we’re supposed to be, which is a light on a hill, a city on a hill that is helping when things look dark,” said Penny. “Those people right now, we want them to focus on being able to feed their family, to be able to pay their mortgage or their rent and not worrying about the debt collector calling for those hospital bills that they can’t pay right now.”