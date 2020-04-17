WATCH: First Responders Salute honors Columbia’s 911 dispatchers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of National Telecommunicators week, the City of Columbia honored 911 dispatchers Friday morning with a First Responders Salute.
Vehicles in the motorcade included representation from the Columbia Fire and Police Departments, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County EMS and the county Coroner’s Office.
The motorcade began at City Hall, led by public safety officials who walked in a show of solidarity.
Off-duty call takers and dispatchers were able to greet and wave from the street to practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.