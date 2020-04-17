Three charged in Sumter kidnapping, weapons violation

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two adults and one juvenile have been charged in connection with a kidnapping by gunpoint that occurred in Rembert on April 13th.
According to police reports, Shamire Jacobs, 21, Marquez Tucker, 27, and an unnamed 14-year-old male blocked the victims’ vehicle while at the intersection of Dinkins Mill Road and Dennis Road.
Jacobs, Tucker and the 14-year-old then made the two victims exit the vehicle at gunpoint and demanded to know where another individual was.
Tucker fired a round into the vehicle when the victims were unable to provide the information. The three suspects then left the area.
Tucker and the 14-year-old were arrested in Kershaw County after a vehicle chase on April 13. The juvenile has been released to a parent.
On April 16th, Jacobs turned himself in to officials and was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Tucker remains in custody in Kershaw County and is facing additional charges in Sumter County.
Each suspect has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime
