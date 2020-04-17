SCDNR clarifies outdoor, boating rules after ‘Home or Work’ order

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is re-iterating what people are allowed to do on the waters following the governor’s orders.
Public accesses and ramps are still closed per the governor’s order to beaches and waterways. However, private accesses and boat ramps are open if you have access.
As far as boating and recreation, SCDNR told WMBF News that many things are allowed as long as people are following social distancing guidelines.
SCDNR spokesman Robert McCullough said officers haven’t reported many problems out on the water.
He said boating is allowed with immediate family members. However, only two people are allowed to boat if unrelated. The same goes for camping, fishing and hunting.
Boaters are only allowed to anchor if they’re fishing, under the guidelines. Kayaking, wakeboarding, wake surfing, paddle boarding, etc. is allowed per the same social distancing guidelines.
McCullough said SCDNR is reporting 5,000 instances of dispersing people, 3,000 verbal warnings and only nine written tickets since the order was enacted.
McCullough explained why it was imperative to close public accesses and boat ramps.
“You get to a landing and it’s just a natural choke point. Boats line up, cars line up, you get out and talk, you hang out and it’s just a natural thing. So, that along with rafting up and anchoring up and doing all those things, everybody going to the beaches, there’s always a party spot. So to do away with all those places, we needed to," McCullough said.
For more on the do’s and don’t’s of the ‘stay at home or work’ order, click here, for the governor’s full order.
