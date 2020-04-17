Outpatient physical therapy practices still open, using telehealth to reach those in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Elective medical procedures have been put on hold in South Carolina due to COVID-19, and some healthcare facilities are only seeing patients for emergency services. But outpatient physical therapy is considered essential. Some practices are still open and adjusting their care to help those in need.
Drayer Physical Therapy locations throughout the Midlands are still open, but the staff is taking extra precautions to keep patients safe. All therapists are wearing masks, and they are cleaning equipment after every use. However, Drayer says it’s only seeing about 50% of its normal volume of patients.
Regional Vice President, Suzy Kole, believes this is because some people don’t know their offices are still open and others have medical issues and that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
“People are putting it off and unfortunately, there are a lot of people who had surgery in February and March, before we knew this was going to happen, and they have not been able to come in for therapy, and that’s really dangerous," Kole explained.
Without physical therapy, Kole says these patients could require another surgery. That’s why Drayer and some other physical therapy offices in the Midlands are now offering telehealth services.
"While a huge piece of physical therapy is getting your hands on patients and being able to do some manipulation of the soft tissue and the joints, there’s also a huge piece of it that’s exercise prescription. I can watch somebody at their desk now, I can watch them walk up the stairs in their own home. We can watch them do their exercises through the video and offer suggestions," said Kole.
She adds that therapists are finding telehealth is not only a decent replacement for in-person physical therapy, but it’s also a good supplement and something they might continue to use in the future.
Drayer says while many patients over the age of 65 have put off physical therapy for fear of catching the virus, some are still choosing to come into their practices for therapy because their mobility is so important to them. 65-year-old Carol Jackson is one of those patients.
She had a total knee replacement surgery 10 weeks ago before COVID-19 hit South Carolina. While Jackson is at greatest risk of catching the virus because of her age, she says her mobility is her top priority, and putting therapy on hold wasn’t an option.
“Your leg is never going to get back to normal without therapy, and you’re not going to be able to walk right. It’s going to cause you back problems and all these other things, and I certainly don’t want that because I have grandchildren to run after and play with," Jackson explained.
Drayer is also encouraging anyone who has had to push back an elective surgery due to COVID-19 to call a physical therapist to start pre-therapy. They say this can strengthen the area before the surgery.
According to Drayer, in South Carolina, you do not need a prescription from your doctor for insurance to cover physical therapy.
