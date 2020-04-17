Midlands residents look forward to getting back to normal after Gov. McMaster reopens boat ramps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many people here in the Midlands are ready for a return to normal but are also cautious of the repercussions that move might have.
President Donald Trump suggested May 1st as a possible date to reopen parts of the country but ultimately leaving it up to Governors.
Friday Governor Henry McMaster reopened boat ramps at noon for recreational use but added in his announcement that he believes the state as a whole is not quite ready for a full return to normal, saying he’s hoping late June.
"By the end of June we expect the economy to be humming," said Gov. Henry McMaster.
This while many midlands residents are eager to get back to work.
"I definitely miss going to work and having that regular routine for myself. I'm definitely ready to get back into my routine and work my regular hours," said one Columbia resident.
And people here are not alone, protests against stay at home orders have been held in Kentucky and Michigan with one scheduled in Columbia for next Friday organized by "Drive to Thrive SC".
However, despite the rush to return to normal, some say we should take our time and reopen in the right way.
“If we stop the social distancing too fast and we stop some of the other things, I think we are going to end up with another surge and wish we’ve never done it,” small business owner Jim Wertman said.
Wertman also says he wants to get back normal as much as anyone else and is taking steps to keep his essential business up and running while keeping his employees and customers safe.
"I'm just trying to get back a sense of normalcy but at the same time understanding this virus kills people," said Wertman. "I mean it harms people and I don't want my employees to be harmed and I sure don't wanna harm a customer."
Dr. Linda Bell echoing that sentiment.
“It depends entirely on how effective our social distancing measures are now. If we can get that curve low and stay in that area. So again we cant pick a date, we are looking at disease activity,” said Dr. Bell.
