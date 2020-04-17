Kershaw County man organizes Special Olympics events for sister

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Special Olympics in Kershaw County was set to happen today but it, like so many other things, has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
Lucas Horton decided to give his sister Annah her very own special day, complete with Special Olympic events!
He even set up activities for her to compete against him in.
On top of the special games, Lucas coordinated a socially distanced parade with Annah’s friends and school mates as well as Kershaw Co. firefighters.
Annah ended her day with a dance party, one of her favorite activities.
