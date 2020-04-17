Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers will look to upgrade their defense in the NFL draft after losing nine starters from last year’s unit, including five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly. Edge rusher Mario Addison and top cornerback James Bradberry left via free agency, while veteran safety Eric Reid was released. The only returning defensive tackle is two-time Pro Bowler Kawann Short and he didn’t even play last season because of an injury. The only returning starters from last season are linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Tre Boston. That leaves the Panthers with some significant holes to fill.
CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Michael Jordan says his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday via video conference from his home in Florida that the Bulls were all trying to enjoy that year "knowing (the dynasty) was coming to an end." Jordan appeared on the show to promote the “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series focused on the final year of the 90′s Chicago Bulls dynasty that won six NBA titles in eight years. It begins airing on ESPN and internationally on Netflix Sunday night.
UNDATED (AP) — Olympic pole vaulting silver medalist Sandi Morris didn’t have a place to practice and plenty of down time due to the coronavirus pandemic. So she and her father constructed their own pole vault setup near Greenville, South Carolina. Built out of plywood, the 120-foot runway is situated between a soccer field and a tennis court on neighborhood land two blocks from her parents’ place. Their pole vault project could be operational this weekend.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest men's basketball is adding transfer help. The Demon Deacons announced Thursday that Ian DuBose would play next year as a graduate transfer from Houston Baptist. DuBose averaged 19 points to lead the Southland Conference last season. In addition, Virginia Tech sophomore Isaiah Wilkins announced in a social-media post that he would transfer to play for the Demon Deacons in his hometown of Winston-Salem. It’s unclear if he must sit a year due to NCAA rules or could receive a waiver to play immediately.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett says Trey Murphy III has joined the Cavaliers as a transfer from Rice. The Durham, North Carolina native will be eligible to practice next season, but will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers.