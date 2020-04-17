Gamecocks’ Herbert Harrigan selected by Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mikiah Herbert Harrigan has been selected in the WNBA Draft.
The South Carolina senior forward was picked sixth overall in the first round of the draft by the Minnesota Lynx.
Herbert Harrigan was instrumental in the Gamecocks’ success. She was the team’s leading scorer averaging 13.1 points per game while collecting 5.6 rebounds per contest. Herbert Harrigan was named the SEC Tournament MVP after posting a tournament total 44 points and 15 rebounds to help South Carolina capture its fifth SEC Tournament title in six years.
Herbert Harrigan finished her senior campaign as an All-SEC second-team selection. She ended her career at South Carolina with 1,191 career points, 593 career rebounds, and 210 career blocks.
Herbert Harrigan becomes the 11th player in South Carolina program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft. She was taken one pick before teammate Tyasha Harris.
